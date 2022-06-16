FAITH NO MORE - Producer MATT WALLACE Dives Into The Creation Of The Real Thing On Gibson TV's Behind The Board

Gibson TV, the iconic American brand’s award-winning, worldwide online network, features original series about music and culture from the world’s best storytellers. In this new Gibson TV Original Series, Behind The Board, they put the spotlight on the top music producers on the planet who have created the most beloved albums. All Gibson TV shows stream for free on demand via YouTube.

This debut episode of Behind The Board - directed by Todd Harapiak - focuses on the making of Faith No More’s groundbreaking, platinum-selling, third studio album, The Real Thing. Sit down for a deep dive as record producer Matt Wallace discusses the entire production process and he listens back to the album tracks including “From Out Of Nowhere”, “Epic”, “Falling To Pieces”, “Surprise! You’re Dead” and “The Real Thing”.

Learn how Wallace found himself working with Faith No More, discover the stories behind the songs, and how the band created their unique blend of muscular guitars and melodic keyboards that earned them two Grammy nominations and saw The Real Thing go Platinum.

The Real Thing was a critical success, and the band toured with Metallica, playing in front of huge audiences. Even so, it wasn't until the song "Epic" was released as a single in January of 1990 that Faith No More's popularity took off in the U.S., thanks in large part to heavy rotation on MTV. Another successful video for "Falling To Pieces" followed.

Producer Matt Wallace believes the best and only music worth making is the kind that pushes boundaries and digs deep emotionally. Born in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Wallace started out making records in his parents’ garage in the early '80s. Inspired by his early exposure to the military radio station, the Far East Network, and his discovery of Led Zeppelin and Pink Floyd, Wallace put his stamp on music that helped shape a generation through his work with artists including Faith No More, Maroon 5, O.A.R., The Replacements and Paul Westerberg’s solo albums, as well as Train. With over 30 years of experience, Wallace now produces at his studio, Studio Delux, located in the Sound City Center in Van Nuys, California.

Check out Matt Wallace’s unseen photo below from the recording session for Faith No More’s The Real Thing:

The Real Thing artwork and tracklisting:

"From Out Of Nowhere"

"Epic"

"Falling To Pieces"

"Surprise! You're Dead!"

"Zombie Eaters"

"The Real Thing"

"Underwater Love"

"The Morning After"

"Woodpecker From Mars"

"War Pigs" (Black Sabbath cover)

"Edge Of The World"

(Photo: Karen Mason Blair)