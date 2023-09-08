FAKE FIGURES Announce From Within EP; “Miasmatic” Lyric Video Streaming

Fake Figures, a rock/metal group based out of the greater Los Angeles area, has released their new single “Miasmatic” and announced their upcoming EP entitled ‘From Within’. “Miasmatic” is out today on all DSPs alongside a lyric video with the EP being released on Friday, September 28.

Fake Figures is a rock project amongst longtime friends and musicians from the Southern California metal/hardcore scene, including Atreyu guitarist Travis Miguel, singer Steve Ludwig (Nation’s Afire), bassist Bob Bradley (Scars of Tomorrow, Cassetta), guitarist Geoff Harman (Scars of Tomorrow, Cold War) and drummer Matt Horwitz (Adamantium). Over the past year, the group tracked the EP with producer Kris Comeaux (Assuming We Survive) and mastered the effort with Mike Kalajian (Periphery, Senses Fail).

From Within is the first of new music from the band since 2019’s We Are The Dead, and is the debut for new band vocalist Steve Ludwig. Ludwig was formerly the drummer for Fake Figures over the past 10 years, and played on notable Fake Figures tracks including “Bury The Hatchet” and “Hole In The Sky”. Prior to Fake Figures, Ludwig was the vocalist for California supergroup Nation’s Afire, which included members of Rise Against, Ignite, and Death By Stereo.

Fake Figures aims to pen heavy rock tracks that steer into experimental waters, while carefully channeling rock formulas made popular by 90’s and 2000’s bands that inspired the members. Guitarist Travis Miguel, with a bit of humor, sums up the band's sound; “Whenever people ask me what FF sounds like, I tell them, “Think of a bunch of old HC dudes who worship at the altar of Alice In Chains and Queens Of The Stone Age”. Since releasing their 2011 debut Hail The Sycophants, the band has played dozens of live shows and earned a solid fanbase on Spotify with their music.

Vocalist Steve Ludwig speaks more on “Miasmatic” and the single; “In this world, we have two choices; Stand up and rise above, or breathe the noxious gas that is being stuffed down our throats every day. From big corporate media to negative social media outlets, there are simply too many negatives and not enough positives for me today. For me, the song (Miasmatic) represents a relationship I’ve had with music all my life. I’ve usually been in a position where people heavily produce what I’ve written from home and from the heart. Where people have always told me how to write, and how to sing, and ultimately curbed my creativity.

I sincerely hope to do the old songs justice, but I hope you dig the new jams. I think of these songs as my therapy, and I hope the listener can relate to what I'm putting out there into the world. Thanks for checking it out."

Tracklisting:

“Burn The Tyrants”

“Miasmatic”

“Best Intentions”

“Polymer”

“My Homage”

“Miasmatic” lyric video:

(Photo – Brad Alexander)