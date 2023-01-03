FALCK - Former OVERKILL Drummer Pays Tribute To DEEP PURPLE With New Song "A Modern Tale"; Music Video Streaming

Sid Falck (ex-Overkill) has released a new song, "A Modern Tale", under his own name, Falck. The song features guest appearances from Dano Hibbs (Breeding Thorns - lead guitar), and Jerry Wooverton (Breeding Thorns, Outlaw Devils - vocals).

Says Sid: “I’ve known both Dano and Jerry for quite a while, and I’ve always been impressed by their talents. I had promised Jerry that we’d do “something soon”, and after writing and recording 'A Modern Tale', which is meant as a tribute to Deep Purple around their comeback era of Perfect Strangers, House Of Blue Light & The Battle Rages On, I figured I should probably let a real singer take over the vocals for this one.

Originally, I had asked Steve Pogue (Infectus 13, Firstryke) if he felt like doing the lead, which he did. Unfortunately, Steve was dealing with a lot of health issues which he obviously needed to prioritize, and it ended up not being a viable option. So I asked Dano if he would do the leads, and as is evident, he absolutely did an amazing job."

A video for the song can be viewed below, and the song can be downloaded here. It also is/will be available on all streaming services and online stores.