FALCK - Former OVERKILL Drummer Releases New Song "Inhumanity"; Audio Streaming

Sid Falck has released the new song, "Inhumanity", via his Falck project. "Inhumanity" is available via Distrokid on all music streaming platforms, including Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Facebook Music, Instagram Music. Listen below.

As with previous releases, “Inhumanity” is written and performed by Sid Falck.

Falck previously released the song "Rage", featuring special guest Dave Linsk (Overkill, Speed\Kill/Hate). A video for the song can be viewed below: