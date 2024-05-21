FALCK - Former OVERKILL Drummer SID FALCK Releases Cover Of LA ROUX's "Bulletproof"; Video Streaming

Former Overkill drummer Sid Falck, has released a new song, "Bulletproof", a cover of the 2009 La Roux song, under the Falck name.

Says Sid Falck: “Long story short; I was intrigued by the sound track of a commercial of all things. Obviously, the music was turned way down, so it was hard to make out exactly what was playing, except that it seemed to be fairly upbeat. What really drove me crazy, was that I couldn’t make out what the female “Actor” was singing … so I tried to lip-read, and I came up with “Wolle Woo” haha. I was fairly certain that wasn’t correct, so down the rabbit hole I went, to find out what the song was, and what the lyric was. It turned out that It was a Synth/Vocal song by La Roux, from 2009, named 'Bulletproof'. For some reason I couldn’t stop wondering what it would have sounded like if Rammstein, whom I’m a huge fan of, would have done a version of it during their first 2 album cycles. Could I adhere to their principle of “Uncomplicated and hard = good?” So I put the 3 original songs currently in the works on hold, and went to work on this. To me it seemed quite clear that whomever wrote it, had definitely been listening to a lot of old school punk, so trying to keep everything simple, off I went, everything dictated only by how much fun I was having, and how big the grin on me mug was. ”

"Bulletproof" can be downloaded here, where you can also find the whole Falck catalog. "Bulletproof" is also available on all streaming and digital platforms where you normally listen to and/or buy your music.

Watch a video for the song below: