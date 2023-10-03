FALCK - Former OVERKILL Drummer SID FALCK Releases New Single ""Behind The Mask"" Feat. JERRY WOOLVERTON And CHUCK LEIJA; Video

Sid Falck has released a new song, "Behind The Mask", Featuring Jerry Woolverton (Breeding Thorns, Outlaw Devils) and Chuck Leija, under the Falck name.

Says Sid Falck: “When it comes to the Special Forces, we will rarely know the names, of those who made the ultimate sacrifice, for the good of the rest. I’m sure that holds true, outside of the US as well.

For reasons of safety, a lot of missions have to be kept anonymous, and it doesn’t really matter if their service was in the military or in the civil branches. And knowing that, it hit me, that yes, they would never have their name published on the public rolls, but even more, those they left behind, would never get to honor their loved ones sacrifice, in public. That was the inspiration for 'Behind The Mask'.

I had a really hard time getting my lyrics together, so having become very comfortable with Jerry Woolverton as a great lyricist in his own right, I asked him to write the lyrics and do the vocals. Chuck Leija has approached me on social media a couple of times, making it clear, that he would love to get a chance to add his talents to something of mine, so I saw this song as a great way for him, to get a chance to showcase his skills to a different audience. And as is evident, he did a great job."

"Behind The Mask" can be downloaded here for “set your own price”, making it a free download, should you so choose. "Behind The Mask" is / will also be available on all streaming and digital platforms.

An accompanying video can be found below: