FALCK - Former OVERKILL Drummer SID FALCK Releases New Single "Boulevard De L'Amour" Feat. ALYSON HELL; Video

Sid Falck has released a new song, "Boulevard De L'Amour", featuring Alyson Hell (ex-Reign Of The Last), under the Falck name.

Sid Falck: “This is about how quick we are to judge other humans, without having the slightest clue about the situation behind their actions. I originally finished the song with just my ‘vocals’, and was talking to my buddy, Jerry “SlapSack” Woolverton, and I commented that I wished I could add a female vocal. He immediately agreed and urged me to find a way to do it.

Years ago, I had told Alyson that someday we’d find a way for her to guest with Bob Barnak on an Infectus 13 song. Sadly, that didn’t happen. Alyson has one of the fiercest, scariest death metal voices you’ll ever hear, so when I contacted her about possibly guesting on this song using her natural voice, she was a little surprised. As it turns out, she made me look incredibly smart for asking her, as her contribution brings some much needed class to my vision.”

"Boulevard De L'Amour" can be downloaded here for “set your own price”, making it a free download, should you so choose. "Boulevard De L'Amour" is / will also be available on all streaming and digital platforms.

An accompanying video can be viewed below: