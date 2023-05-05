FALCK - Former OVERKILL Drummer SID FALCK Releases New Single "The Fool Who Would Be King" Feat. BOBBY GUSTAFSON; Video

Sid Falck has released a new song, "The Fool Who Would Be King", with very special guest Bobby Gustafson (Satans Taint, ex-Vio-Lence, ex-Overkill), under the Falck name.

Says Sid: “When it came to ‘’whom can I bug about doing the lead?... Whom haven’t I bugged yet?’, the list was short and Bobby’s name was at the top. Obviously, I’ve considered asking him before, as we are in regular contact, but whenever I needed a lead, the timing was off, as I knew Bobby was busy with other obligations. However, this time it worked out great. I asked, and the next day I had the lead.

When I flew it into the session, I honestly didn’t know what to expect.. I was guessing some seriously crazy shredding... instead it was an extremely tasty, very understated solo... absolutely perfect for the part. Now I can’t even begin to imagine anything different.

Just goes to show, that even when we think we know what to expect, we can still get surprised! It’s not the first time we do something together (Hail Mary with John Gallagher) and I’m sure it won’t be the last time “

Says Bobby Gustafson: “I was overjoyed when Sid asked me to join in on his projects. He’s consistently puts out some hard hitting music over the years and l love to support him.”

"The Fool Who Would Be King" can be downloaded here for “set your own price”, making it a free download, should you so choose. The track is / will also be available on all streaming and digital platforms.

An accompanying video can be viewed below: