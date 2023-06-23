FALCK - Former OVERKILL Drummer SID FALCK Releases New Single "Your Gods' Hatred" Feat. NIKOLAY ATANASOV; Video

Sid Falck has released a new song, "Your Gods' Hatred", with very special guest, Nikolay Atanasov (Rezet, ex-Agent Steel, ex-Prophecy) under the Falck name.

Sid Falck: “What can I say about 'Your Gods' Hatred'?... I can say for a fact, that probably 70-80% of people are going to misunderstand what it’s about, simply basing it on the title. Oh my, Sid hates God! Hahaha.. Nah not at all. Normally, I don’t really like explaining my lyrics.. kinda takes away everyone’s option to interpret them, in their own way. I’m all for everyone believing in whatever makes them feel better, gives them peace or whatever.

If you want to believe in any known religion, good for you. If you want to pick up a handful of rocks, and proclaim them The One and Only God… go for it. I’ll stand up for your right to do so, as long as I breathe. As Long as you extend that same freedom to everyone else!

One thing that seems common with all the different religions, are, that they all proclaim that Their God, is a God of Compassion, Mercy and Love, and accepts everyone equally, without fail.

However, the problem I’m having, is looking around, listening to those who organized the religion(s) and those who belongs to any faith group, all of a sudden wanting to speak for ‘their’ God/particular faith. It seems to me that, especially those who yell the loudest, have the biggest platform, sound like ‘their’ God actually doesn’t love everyone equally.. that ‘their’ God loves you… but only if you fit within certain parameters. I’m hearing a lot more hatred than love from them, Hence the title "Your Gods' Hatred". So I guess you could say I have a problem with organized religion, and those whom claim to speak for their God, as it’s really not at all as much about God’s love, but more about control of how they/others think you should be in order to be accepted as a valid human being. Personally, if I have something to say to any particular God, I feel like I’m much more qualified to do it, One on One, as opposed to having someone else interpret my specific thoughts or concerns.

To me, more important than the title, is the underlying feeling of abandonment by what you thought you were brought up to believe, but then as was the case for me, you get older and become maybe more observant of what’s going on around you, and what you see differs dramatically from what you were told.

For this song, I have Nikolay Atanasov of German Reset doing the lead. Nik and I have talked a couple of times over the last year or so, and he expressed a wish to do this, and as is very apparent, he’s obviously a huge talent, right up there with Gustafson, Cannavino, Linsk and Hibbs... Also, he has in no way endorsed the lyrics or message of this song.”

"Your Gods' Hatred" can be downloaded here for “set your own price”, making it a free download, should you so choose. An accompanying video can be found below:

"Your Gods' Hatred" is / will also be available on all streaming and digital platforms.