FALCK - Former OVERKILL Drummer SID FALCK Releases New Song "As The World Burns" Feat. CHUCK LEIJA; Video

Former Overkill drummer, Sid Falck, has released a new song under the Falck name. "As The World Burns" features special guest Chuck Leija.

Sid Falck: “Unless you live underground, with no contact to the rest of the world, it’s hard not to notice, all the crap that going on around you. It seems that the human race, is Hell-bent on eradicating not only every other human being, but also the planet we live on. Judging by various lofty goals of setting up colonies, and inhabit other planets such as the moon, I’m convinced that we’ll fuck everything up there too. Despite supposedly being at the top of the food chain, as a race, the human race is simply not smart enough to save ourselves On this song, I asked Chuck Leija back for another go-around. The previous song he helped on, he really wasn’t in his normal wheelhouse and he didn’t get a chance to show what he’s capable of. I feel this time, you get to hear his talent.”

As The World Burns can be downloaded here for “set your own price”, making it a free download, should you so choose. The track is / will also be available on all streaming and digital platforms.

An accompanying video can be viewed below: