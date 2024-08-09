FALCK - Former OVERKILL Drummer SID FALCK Releases New Song "Oath Of Hypocrisy" Feat. DANO HIBBS; Music Video

Former Overkill drummer, Sid Falck, has released a new song, "Oath Of Hypocrisy", featuring Dano Hibbs, under the Falckname.

Sid Falck: "First, let me just say that this is actually not about politics, although it could surely apply. I’m sure we have all met people with very strongly stated opinions, only to see those opinions change, when it become convenient or popular. And I’m also sure that we have all found ourselves being hypocritical at times. Beyond that, it is, from my point of view, a commentary on how easily we can watch horrible world events, as if they are just another commercial, when it suits us.

"On a personal note, this will probably be my last song under the Falck name. For about the last 10 months of so, I have been experiencing a lot of neurological issues, that’s made it very difficult to keep track of what it takes to be a one person ”band”. After a lengthy medical consultation just a couple of days ago, I was told that what I’m dealing with, is almost certainly caused by my hearts inability to sufficiently supply my brain and body with enough oxygen. Supposedly it’s a form of Cerebral Hypoxia caused by my Bradycardia. Currently treatment options are being considered.

"Now, this is a lot of very personal information, and in the past, my motives for being very honest about my health, has been questioned by some. This past week, I’ve received a lot of messages, seen my name mentioned more than it has been for years, and most importantly, I’ve seen so many different versions of what my health issues are, on social media. So to try to ward off new rumors, speculation and keyboard experts about these latest developments, I thought the facts should come from me.

"There’s not enough room to properly name everyone who has helped, supported, encouraged. Obviously I owe huge thanks to everyone who has been willing to appear on my songs with me. Also, people who have been willing to help guide, suggest and encourage, such as my beloved brothers in Overkill, past and present; my very old dear friends Pete West and Mike Tramp; people from my personal life: Kelly, Jerry, Dano, Veronika.

"And not least Tim, Scotty and everyone at BraveWords, who has always given me their full support in getting the word out! It’s impossible to adequately express how grateful I am to them, and to every single person who has taken the time to check out what I created.

"While I hope to still be involved in creating music in some capacity, it remains to be seen what that will be."

"Oath Of Hypocrisy" can be downloaded here, where you can also find the whole Falck catalog. It is also available on all the usual platforms.

An accompanying video can be viewed below: