FALCK - Former OVERKILL Drummer SID FALCK Releases New Song "Rage" Feat. Overkill Guitarist DAVE LINSK

Sid Falck has released the new song, "Rage", featuring special guest Dave Linsk (Overkill, Speed\Kill/Hate), via the Falck project.

Says Sid: “Over the years, I’ve been lucky enough to play with some of the very best guitar players around: John Hurley (RIP) in Battlezone; Bobby Gustafson; Rob Cannavino; Meritt Gant in Overkill; Janna Jordan-Squires; Shawn Sanders; Steve Pogue in Infectus 13. And now, I am beyond honored to be able to add Dave to that list!

"I’ve known Dave since 2007, and besides him being one of the most talented guitarist in the business, he’s also one of the nicest persons you’d ever meet. Never a bad word about anyone. Just a really good friend.

"I was working on this song, and immediately realized, that while I can mostly hack my way through being a one man band, there was no way that I could, or should, attempt doing anything myself in the lead part. So while in the middle of one of the amusing text conversations with Dave (speech to text isn’t what it’s cracked up to be lol) out of nowhere I just threw a 'hey, you want to do a solo for me?', and I got

'Send it over' right back. No question or hesitation. As is all of his work, his solo is amazing, and truly takes things to a different level.“

The original mix was once again sent to Maor Appelbaum in Los Angeles for mastering at Maor Appelbaum Mastering. "Rage" is available on most streaming platforms and will be available everywhere soon. It is also available for download at falck.bandcamp.com.

A video for the song can be viewed below: