FALLEN SANCTUARY Featuring Members Of SERENITY And TEMPERANCE Release "Now And Forever" Music Video

Fallen Sanctuary, led by masterminds Georg Neuhauser (singer of Serenity) and Marco Pastorino (guitarist of Temperance), will release their debut album, Terranova, on June 24 via AFM Records. The band have released a video for the track, "Now And Forever", which can be found below.

With contemporary and critical lyrics about politics and economics, Terranova bridges the gap between social criticism and earworm character. An album that makes you want more and promises a bright future, Terranova, will be available in digipak CD, clear orange vinyl and in a limited boxset.

CD digipak tracklisting:

"Terranova

"Now And Forever"

"Broken Dreams"

"Rise Against The World"

"To The Top"

"Destiny"

"I Can’t Stay"

"Trail Of Destruction"

"No Rebirth"

"Bound To Our Legacy"

"Wait For Me" (Bonus track Limited)

"Now And Forever" (Instrumental Version)

"Rise Against The World" (Instrumental Version)

"To The Top" (Instrumental Version)

"Now And Forever" video:

"Terranova" video:

"Broken Dreams" video: