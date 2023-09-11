FALLEN UTOPIA Unveils New Single / Video "What My Soul Recoils My Tongue Shall Tell"

Austrian death metal powerhouse Fallen Utopia continues their relentless march towards the release of their third full-length album, Ruin, set to drop on November 11, 2023. As a tantalizing prelude to this sonic behemoth, Fallen Utopia presents their latest single and video, "What My Soul Recoils My Tongue Shall Tell".

This powerful track offers an enticing glimpse into the depth and intensity of Ruin. Fallen Utopia's mastery of the death metal genre with a modern twist is evident in every riff, every beat, and every lyric. "What My Soul Recoils My Tongue Shall Tell" carries the raw energy and thematic weight that fans can expect from the upcoming album.

As with Ruin, this single is a narrative chapter in itself. The lyrics explore themes of inner turmoil, resilience, and the indomitable human spirit. Fallen Utopia courageously pushes the boundaries of their genre, creating a sonic journey that intertwines unrelenting aggression with profound introspection.

The album's cover artwork, a creation of Pierre-Alain D. of 3mmi Design, invites listeners to delve deeper into the impending darkness of Ruin, making the anticipation for the full album release all the more electrifying.

Tracklisting:

"What My Soul Recoils My Tongue Shall Tell"

"Artificial Life Creation"

"Regicide"

"Interlude"

"The Work Of Giants"

"The Curse Of Akkad"

"Entering Utopia"

"My Name Is Legion; For We Are Many"

"Meister Frantz, Executioner Of Nuremberg"

"The Drought"

