FALLING IN REVERSE Drops “Watch The World Burn” Video

Falling In Reverse are already kicking 2023's ass with a new single and tour. Watch the music video for new track “Watch The World Burn” below.

The song is another epic anthem that finds frontman Ronnie Radke laying his lyrical cards up on the table while his vocal style escalates from a rhythmic cadence to an earth-shaking howl.

Falling In Reverse continue to explode by leaps and bounds in this nascent decade. The band's catalog has clocked over 2.7 billion — yes, billion — streams. The most recent single "Voices In My Head" garnered 95 million streams and was the #1 song of 2022 at SiriusXM's Octane, while "Zombified" has clocked 120 million and topped the active rock charts. Elsewhere, "Popular Monster" was also, well, a monster that landed at #1 on the active rock charts, as well.

Following their wildly successful co-headline Rockzilla Tour this past summer, Falling In Reverse and Papa Roach are back and bigger than ever, bringing fans a thrilling sequel. The second leg of the Rockzilla Tour, featuring special guest Hollywood Undead and opener Escape The Fate, will kick off in Rochester, New York on February 1 and will include stops in 21 cities across the U.S. Go here for more info.

"The first round of the Rockzilla Tour was such a great time, that we had to keep the party going," shares Papa Roach frontman Jacoby Shaddix. "We can't wait to be back on the road with these talented bands and share an evening of non-stop rock with even more friends around the US and Canada."

Tour dates:

February

1 - Rochester, NY - Main Street Armory

2 - Hamilton, ON - FirstOntario Centre

4 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

5 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena

7 - Huntsville, AL - Von Braun Center Arena

8 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum

10 - Johnstown, PA - 1st Summit Arena

11 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Special Events Center

13 - Youngstown, OH - Covelli Center

14 - Kalamazoo, MI - Wings Event Center

16 - Wichita, KS - Hartman Arena

18 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

19 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

21 - Rio Rancho, NM - Rio Rancho Center

22 - Colorado Springs, CO - Broadmoor World Arena

24 - Missoula, MT - Adams Center

27 - Edmonton, AB - Edmonton Convention Centre

28 - Calgary, AB - Big Four

March

2 - Abbotsford, BC - Abbotsford Centre

3 - Portland, OR - Memorial Coliseum

5 - Seattle, WA - Angel of the Winds Arena