FALLING IN REVERSE Share Music Video For Cover Of PAPA ROACH's "Last Resort"

Fresh off their first-ever (and sold-out!) performance at New York City's Madison Square Garden, the World's Most Famous Arena last Friday, Falling In Reverse have shared their cover of Papa Roach's "Last Resort". Watch the video below, and listen to "Last Resort" (Reimagined) here.

"I wanted to reimagine one of the biggest rock songs of the last 20 years, because lyrically, it is so powerful and resonates," says Ronnie Radke. "I got the blessing from [singer] Jacoby [Shaddix] and I think that Papa Roach are one of the nicest, humble, and most down to earth bands to date and it inspires me to keep going, since they have been so successful for so many years. This is me paying homage in the best way I know how."

Falling In Reverse also embark on its "The Popular Monstour" today, with special guests Ice Nine Kills. Special guests on select dates include Underoath, Slaughter To Prevail, Crown The Empire, and Catch Your Breath, making for a thrilling night of hard rock in each city the tour hits.