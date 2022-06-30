FALLUJAH Announce The Divine Ascension Tour With PSYCROPTIC

San Francisco-based atmospheric technical death metal giants, Fallujah, will return to the road this coming fall for The Divine Ascension Tour with Australian tech-death co-headliners, Psycroptic, in support the their impending studio album, Empyrean, due out September 9 via Nuclear Blast. Additional support will be provided by Interloper and Cognitive. Tickets are available now.

Commenting on the tour, founding guitarist and songwriter Scott Carstairs states: "This fall, Fallujah will return to unleash an atmospheric onslaught upon the masses. To say that we are excited to headline with Psycroptic would be an understatement. We have never been more ready to tear up North America…not only to bring you one of the most extreme tech death lineups of the year but also to perform for you NEW music from our record Empyrean!! Let's rage!"

Tour dates:

September

11 - West Hollywood, CA - Whisky-A-Go-Go

12 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Underground

13 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar & Grill

14 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater

15 - Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck

16 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

17 - Dallas, TX - Amplified Live

18 - Houston, TX - Acadia

20 - Orlando, FL - The Haven

21 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Purgatory)

22 - Spartanburg, SC - Ground Zero

23 - Baltimore, MD - Metro Gallery

24 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz

26 - Providence, RI - Alchemy

27 - Quebec City, QC - Source de la Martiniere

28 - Montreal, QC - Foufounes Electriques

29 - Ottawa, ON - Brass Monkey

30 - Albany, NY - Empire Underground

October

1 - Pittsburgh, PA - Preserving Underground

2 - Cleveland, OH - Cleveland Masonic (Asylum)

3 - Chicago, IL - Reggies

4 - Minneapolis, MN - The Cabooze

5 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theater

6 - Regina, SK - The Exchange

7 - Calgary, AB - Dickens

8 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite Room

10 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater

11 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

12 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom

13 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst

14 - Fresno, CA - Full Circle Brewery District

15 - Santa Ana, CA - Stages

Find Empyrean pre-orders here.

Tracklisting:

“The Bitter Taste Of Clarity”

“Radiant Ascension”

“Embrace Oblivion”

“Into The Eventide”

“Eden’s Lament”

“Soulbreaker”

“Duality Of Intent”

“Mindless Omnipotent Master”

“Celestial Resonance”

“Artifacts”

“Radiant Ascension” video:

(Photo - Stephanie Cabral)