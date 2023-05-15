FALLUJAH Announces "The Death Empyrean Tour" Summer 2023 Co-Headlining Dates With ENTERPRISE EARTH

Bay Area atmospheric technical death metal beast, Fallujah, has announced their return to the road this summer for "The Death Empyrean Tour"; a co-headlining West Coast excursion with Spokane deathcore band Enterprise Earth, and support from Los Angeles tech-death band The Zenith Passage.

Commenting on the tour, Fallujah says: "Prepare for a sonic assault like no other as we embark on a metal crusade with Enterprise Earth this summer. Join us as we pave a path of atmospheric brutality across the West Coast on the Death Empyrean Tour. See you in the pit!"

Dates:

July

9 - Las Vegas, NV - Backstage Bar*

10 - Fresno, CA - Full Circle Brewery^

11 - Roseville, CA - Goldfields*

12 - Portland, OR - Bossanova^

13 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon*

14 - Armstrong, BC - Armstrong Metal Fest

15 - Spokane, WA - The Big Dipper^

17 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall*

18 - Denver, CO - HQ^

19 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad*

20 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater^

* - Fallujah headlines

^ - Enterprise Earth headlines

(Photo - Stephanie Cabral)