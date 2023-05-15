FALLUJAH Announces "The Death Empyrean Tour" Summer 2023 Co-Headlining Dates With ENTERPRISE EARTH
May 15, 2023, an hour ago
Bay Area atmospheric technical death metal beast, Fallujah, has announced their return to the road this summer for "The Death Empyrean Tour"; a co-headlining West Coast excursion with Spokane deathcore band Enterprise Earth, and support from Los Angeles tech-death band The Zenith Passage.
Commenting on the tour, Fallujah says: "Prepare for a sonic assault like no other as we embark on a metal crusade with Enterprise Earth this summer. Join us as we pave a path of atmospheric brutality across the West Coast on the Death Empyrean Tour. See you in the pit!"
Dates:
July
9 - Las Vegas, NV - Backstage Bar*
10 - Fresno, CA - Full Circle Brewery^
11 - Roseville, CA - Goldfields*
12 - Portland, OR - Bossanova^
13 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon*
14 - Armstrong, BC - Armstrong Metal Fest
15 - Spokane, WA - The Big Dipper^
17 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall*
18 - Denver, CO - HQ^
19 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad*
20 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater^
* - Fallujah headlines
^ - Enterprise Earth headlines
(Photo - Stephanie Cabral)