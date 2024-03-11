FALLUJAH Commemorates The Flesh Prevails With 10th Anniversary Edition And North American Tour

Technical death metal artisans, Fallujah, have announced their plans today to mark a decade of their seminal, landscape-changing album, The Flesh Prevails, with a remastered 10th-anniversary edition remixed and remastered by Zack Ohren, set for release on July 5, available on all formats, via Unique Leader Records.

To further celebrate this milestone, the band has also announced the massive, 30-date The Flesh Prevails 10th Anniversary North American Tour this summer featuring support from Persefone, Vulvodynia, and Dawn Of Ouroboros.

Jamie Graham of Unique Leader Records reflects on the album's impact: "'The Flesh Prevails' shook the technical death metal world by storm on its initial 2014 release and remains one of the most revered albums in our catalogue. Fallujah’s pioneering hybrid of ethereal, epic soundscapes weaved into their intricacies created a record that stood alone as a supreme body of work. 10 years on, the record feels fresher and more essential than ever. A remaster from the golden ears of Zack Ohren took this superb album to an even higher level."

Fallujah share: “This summer we’re celebrating the 10th anniversary of our sophomore album The Flesh Prevails. We will be performing the album in its entirety, featuring songs that have never before been played live. Joining us are torch-bearers of atmospheric prog Persefone, South African slam lords Vulvodynia, and the ever-ethereal Dawn of Ouroboros; we couldn’t ask for a better way to welcome another decade of Fallujah.”

The Flesh Prevails 10th Anniversary Tour will hit the road on Friday, July 5 in Atlanta, GA and will hit a further 28 cities across North America before culminating In Nashville, TN on August 3. Full routing below, tickets will go on sale on March 15 at 12 AM, local here.

The Flesh Prevails 10th Anniversary Tour:

July

5 - The Masquerade (Hell) - Atlanta, GA

6 - Hangar 1819 - Greensboro, NC

7 - Dingbatz - Clifton NJ

8 - Le Poisson Rouge - New York, NY

9 - Sonia - Boston, MA

10 - Empire Underground - Albany, NY

11 - Foufounes Électriques - Montreal, QC

12 - Lee's Palace - Toronto, ON

13 - Reggies - Chicago, IL

14 - Skyway Theater - Studio B - Minneapolis, MN

15 - Park Theater - Winnipeg, MB

16 - The Exchange - Regina, SK

17 - The Starlite Room - Edmonton, AB

19 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA

20 - Hawthorne Theater - Portland, OR

21 - Goldfield Trading Post - Roseville, CA

22 - Neck Of The Woods - San Francisco, CA

23 - Full Circle Brewery District - Fresno, CA

24 - 1720 - Los Angeles, CA

25 - Brick by Brick - San Diego, CA

26 - Backstage Bar - Las Vegas, NV

27 - Nile Underground - Mesa, AZ

28 - Launchpad - Albuquerque, NM

29 - Granada Theater - Dallas, TX

30 - Come and Take it Live - Austin, TX

31 - White Oak Music Hall - Houston, TX

August

1 - House of Rock - Corpus Christi, TX

2 - Southport Music Hall - New Orleans, LA

3 - Eastside Bowl - Nashville TN

The anniversary edition and tour are testaments to Fallujah’s enduring legacy, promising fans a refreshed experience of an album that has been a beacon for technical mastery and genre-defying artistry.

Fans can pre-order The Flesh Prevails 10th-anniversary edition here and gear up for a tour that will bring Fallujah's expansive sonic universe to life.

(Photo - Stephanie Cabral)