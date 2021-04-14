FALSE MEMORIES Debut "Rain Of Souls" Music Video

Frontiers Music Srl will release the label debut from Italy's False Memories, entitled The Last Night Of Fall, on May 7. The band traffics in a gothic, doom metal style with elements of prog and joins the label's expanding, diverse roster of metal bands. Fans can get a fist taste of the new album with the just released video for the song "Rain Of Souls". Watch the video below, and pre-order/save The Last Night Of Fall here.

False Memories signed to Frontiers via the label's new A&R initiative, Frontiers & Beyond. The band is one of four bands, out of countless submissions, that were signed via the F&B portal.

"We like to insert prog elements into a "dark/goth" context, while keeping the songwriting in the surroundings of more traditional structures. The album we have always wanted to make is here thanks to a line-up that has achieved a great balance. We have always been inspired by science and psychology. This time, we wrote The Last Night Of Fall thinking of translating the human soul into music in all its emotions, disturbances, and sensations. The listener can take an intense journey towards their own conscience, a journey full of strong and sometimes conflicting emotions, but which together coexist in the 11 tracks," says frontwoman Rossella Moscatello.

Shortly after being signed, Rossella said about the album, "We worked hard on the production of this record and it has been very exciting to get positive feedback from people who have heard it. Fate has decided that we had to work with an Italian record company, Frontiers! It is an immense honor for us to join the roster of a label of this prestige and it is a source of great pride to have been chosen. 11 tracks of intense gothic/doom metal! Get ready and see you on the road, hopefully soon!”

False Memories was originally formed in 2015 by guitarist Francesco Savino and soon started working on original material. In 2016, the band released a self-titled EP which included four original tracks and one cover. As time progressed, the band’s soundscapes got more mature and headed towards a more goth rock/metal sound. Invigorated by their new sound, the band started to work on its first full-length release, Chimerical. Originally released independently in January 2018, the album featured eight previously unreleased tracks and three of the original songs from the debut EP, for a total of 11 original songs.

In October 2018, singer Rossella Moscatello joined the band and the band eventually released a new edition of the Chimerical album, including three bonus tracks sung by Rossella.

For this new album, The Last Night Of Fall, the composers are both Francesco Savino and Rossella Moscatello, with a lineup featuring new drummer Emanuele Cossu, second guitarist Moreno Palmisano, and bassist Gianluca Zaffino.

Tracklisting:

"Black Shades"

"Rain Of Souls"

"Voices"

"Hysteria"

"The Illusionist"

"Erased"

"White Crows"

"Unfaithful Dream"

"Sea Of Nothingness"

"Deep Breath"

"Don't Forget"

"Rain Of Souls" video:

"Voices" video:

Lineup:

Rossella Moscatello - Vocals

Francesco Savino - Guitars

Moreno Palmisano - Guitars

Gianluca Zaffino - Bass

Emanuele Cossu - Drums