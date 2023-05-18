FALSE MEMORIES Launch "The Other Side" Music Video

Frontiers Music Srl will release of the new studio album from dark metallers False Memories, entitled Hybrid Ego System, on June 9. Pre-order/save the new album here, and watch a video for the new single, "The Other Side", below.

Hybrid Ego System follows the band's last release, The Last Night Of Fall, which was composed by guitarist/producer Francesco Savino (Demons Down, T3NORS) and vocalist Rossella Moscatello. The duo also oversaw the creation of the new album, with drummer Emanuele Cossu, guitarist Moreno Palmisano, and new bassist Davide Tavecchia rounding out the lineup.

Tracklisting:

"The Storm Inside" (ft. Anette Olzon)

"Holding On"

"Rising Tide"

"The Other Side"

"Rise Again"

"Stains"

"Concrete"

"Insanity"

"From Dust"

"Fragments Of Your Ego"

"Shed My Skin"

"The Storm Inside" (Rossella Only Vocal) (Digital Bonus Track)

"The Other Side" video:

"The Storm Inside" (ft. Anette Olzon) video:

"Rising Tide" video:

False Memories are:

Rossella Moscatello - Vocals

Francesco Savino - Guitars

Moreno Palmisano - Guitars

Davide Tavecchia - Bass

Emanuele Cossu - Drums