FALSE MEMORIES Release Video For Cover Of ALL ABOUT EVE's "December"; Echoes Of A Reflection EP Out Now

Italy's False Memories have released a video for their cover of All About Eve's "December", featured on the band's Echoes Of A Reflection EP, available now. Watch the video below.

Says the band: "Playing and making our own these songs on which we were, artistically speaking, born and raised was nothing short of exciting, even moving. On this five song journey, we started with deep influences rooted in gothic rock, to gothic metal, and then up to its most modern and latest variations. Considering the diverse influences we have, we deemed it dutiful to pay tribute to these bands."

Tracklisting:

"Our Truth" (Lacuna Coil cover)

"Forever Failure" (Paradise Lost cover)

"My Twin" (Katatonia cover)

"Strange Machines" (The Gathering cover)

"December" (All About Eve cover)

"December" video:

"Our Truth" video: