FALSE MEMORIES To Release Hybrid Ego System Album In June; "Rising Tide" Music Video Posted

Frontiers Music Srl announces the upcoming release of the new studio album from dark metallers False Memories, Hybrid Ego System, on June 9.

The first single from the album, "Rising Tide", is out today. Watch the clip below, and pre-order/save the new album here.

Hybrid Ego System follows the band's last release, The Last Night Of Fall, which was composed by guitarist/producer Francesco Savino (Demons Down, T3NORS) and vocalist Rossella Moscatello. The duo also oversaw the creation of the new album, with drummer Emanuele Cossu, guitarist Moreno Palmisano, and new bassist Davide Tavecchia rounding out the lineup.

Hybrid Ego System sees False Memories continuing to explore the farthest reaches of dark metal while still exploring their fondness for progressive metal. And as a special treat, legendary vocalist Anette Olzon (The Dark Element, ex-Nightwish) joins the band for a duet with Rossella on the track, "The Storm Inside".

Beginning in 2021, False Memories have enjoyed a burst of creativity and activity that has heightened their profile. First, they released their well received album, The Last Night Of Fall, before closing out 2021 with a covers EP, Echoes Of A Reflection, where they paid tribute to Lacuna Coil, Paradise Lost, Katatonia, The Gathering, and All About Eve.

2022 would see the band release a special live EP, Live Until The Twilightl on all digital music platforms, and embarking on a European tour with labelmates Semblant. Additionally, vocalist Rossella Moscatello and Francesco Savino contributed their songwriting talents to tracks for their labelmates Revolution Saints' album Eagle Flight. Of course, in 2022 the band also worked on their new album, Hybrid Ego System.

Tracklisting:

"The Storm Inside" (ft. Anette Olzon)

"Holding On"

"Rising Tide"

"The Other Side"

"Rise Again"

"Stains"

"Concrete"

"Insanity"

"From Dust"

"Fragments Of Your Ego"

"Shed My Skin"

"The Storm Inside" (Rossella Only Vocal) (Digital Bonus Track)

"Rising Tide" video:

False Memories are:

Rossella Moscatello - Vocals

Francesco Savino - Guitars

Moreno Palmisano - Guitars

Davide Tavecchia - Bass

Emanuele Cossu - Drums