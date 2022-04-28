Famed Photographer KAREN MASON BLAIR Talks Shooting PEARL JAM, NIRVANA, ALICE IN CHAINS And More In New Episode Of Gibson TV's Through The Lens; Video

Covering some of the biggest acts in grunge and rock 'n roll, including Nirvana, Pearl Jam, and Soundgarden, Karen Mason Blair captured the music scene that turned '80s rock on its head. Living in Seattle in the early '90s had one clear advantage: access to the emerging grunge scene. The new wave of music coming from these incredible bands in this unique city led to a complete overhaul in rock 'n roll and Karen Mason Blair was there, front row, capturing everything the Emerald City threw at her. Watch Episode three of Through The Lens to meet one of the most prominent photographers in rock 'n roll, Karen Mason Blair.

Check out more from Karen Mason Blair in her self-published book, The Flannel Years. A backstage pass to the early '90s Seattle music scene with a foreword by Krist Novoselic, this book features never seen images of pre-fame Nirvana, Mother Love Bone, Soundgarden, Pearl Jam, Alice In Chains, and more. To pick up a copy, visit KarenMasonBlair.com.