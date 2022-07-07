Famed Photographer MARK "WEISSGUY" WEISS Featured In New Episode Of Gibson TV's Through The Lens; Video

Mark “Weissguy” Weiss was 13 years old when he got his first camera. With a love for rock 'n' roll, becoming a photographer was not something that ever crossed his mind.

At the end of eigth grade, he received a crash course in developing film and printing and as he began shooting photos for the likes of Peter Frampton, Joan Jett and Aerosmith, Mark found himself immersed in the craziest, most outlandish, decadent decades of rock.

Watch Episode 4 of Gibson TV's Through The Lens to be transported back to the decade that rocked.