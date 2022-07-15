Famed Photographer MARK "WEISSGUY" WEISS To Conduct Photography Workshop At Monsters On The Mountain 2022

The three-day hard rock and heavy metal music experience Monsters On The Mountain (MOTM) is set to return this August 19 - 21 at The Gatlinburg Convention Center (234 Historic Nature Trail, Gatlinburg, TN), located in Tennessee’s beautiful Great Smoky Mountains.

Monsters On The Mountain is pleased to announce the first-ever Photography Workshop with world-renowned rock ‘n’ roll photographer, Mark Weiss. The workshop will take place August 19 - 21, at the three-day concert in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

Details: The day begins with a presentation by Mark talking about his illustrious career as a rock ‘n’ roll photographer, followed by a Q&A and the photography workshop. Mark will have group discussion and improvisation to explore aspects of shooting during events. Mark will then provide a one-on-one instruction, before each participant will be heading to shoot the live band.

Mark will have a photography studio set up with a background where he will teach you how to direct and shoot bands in the studio with some of the artists (TBD) that will be performing at MOTM. Each participant will engage in their own photo shoot with one or more of the bands. He will then send you on assignments throughout the day, shooting band performances from the photo pit. Mark will continue providing feedback as the day progresses. Mark, along with MOTM, will have your images to review. All photographs must be approved by MOTM before posting.

After a successful inaugural event in 2021 at Pigeon Forge, the three-day immersive fan and artist celebration is returning to Tennessee with a lineup featuring over thirty artists (including fan favorites and newer acts), plus an array of interactive events and activities (including photo opportunities with bands, plus access to the Rock N’ Roll Vendor Market, Rock N’ Roll Art Gallery, and the Outdoor Patio Experience), with more to be announced.

Monsters On The Mountain 2022’s daily lineups:

Friday, August 19: Cinderella’s Tom Keifer, Extreme, Yngwie Malmsteen, Quiet Riot, Richie Kotzen, Kip Winger, Autograph, Lillian Axe, Bad Marriage, Tango Down, Nerd Halen.

Saturday, August 20: Queensrÿche, Stryper, Ratt’s Stephen Pearcy, Dangerous Toys, Eclipse, John Corabi, Enuff Z'Nuff, Cold Sweat, Bad Marriage, Pyromania.

Sunday, August 21: Night Ranger, KIX, Firehouse, Nelson, Vixen, Brother Cane, Pat Travers, Crazy Lixx, SOTO/Bieler, Michael Sweet, The Hot Summers, Wild America, Shot of Poison.

Returning as official festival hosts are Eddie Trunk (VH1, SiriusXM), comedians Don Jamieson and Jim Florentine (former hosts of VH1 Classic's hit TV show, “That Metal Show”), and pioneer rock radio DJ Nikki Blakk. Plus, Eddie Trunk will be broadcasting his SiriusXM show live on Friday (8/19).

An inviting and quaint mountain town in eastern Tennessee, Gatlinburg is a fabulous tourist destination featuring great dining options, outdoor attractions, shops, and a plethora of lodging options, all nestled under the backdrop of the breath-taking Smoky Mountains. Located in the heart of the town, the Gatlinburg Convention Center is easily accessible with many hotels, shops, and restaurants being within walking distance.

With a myriad of events, activities, and music to keep fans entertained day and night, Monsters On The Mountain promises to be one of the biggest events of 2022 for music fans.