Famed Rock Photographer ROSS HALFIN Begins Work On New QUEENSRŸCHE Book, "Particularly Celebrating The Mindcrime And Empire Periods"

Iconic rock photographer, Ross Halfin (pictured above), has announced that he's working on a new Queensrÿche book, focusing on the band's Operation: Mindcrime and Empire periods.

Halfin shared the news via a new diary entry on his official website, writing in part: "I’ve flown London to Los Angeles twice since the new year, went to Hawaii were the weather would cause amazing sunsets or pouring rain and even went up to Seattle for a day, and I can’t remember the last time I was there, but I do remember that it was absolutely freezing and cloudy and raining.

"The reason for the trip was that I’ve decided to work on a Queensrÿche book, particularly celebrating the Mindcrime and Empire periods and what great albums they are, and so for the first time in 27 years sat down with Mr Chris DeGarmo - which was very odd as to me it seemed like I’d seen him a week ago.

"It was so good to see him, he took me for a ride in his beta test model Tesla, and I said “why do you like this car?” and he put his foot down. It felt like we’d just taken off in a rocket, I was absolutely terrified. He stopped the car at the next traffic light and said “Are you okay?” - I said “Please don’t do that again” - he said “Ross - we were only going 22 miles per hour”."

Read Halfin's complete diary entry here