FAMOUS UNDERGROUND Featuring Former SLIK TOXIK Frontman NICK WALSH To Release New Single "Dark One Of Two" Next Week; Teaser Available

Toronto-based Famous Underground, featuring former Slik Toxik frontman Nick Walsh, have checked in with the following update:

"Hey Everyone, the time is finally upon us as we gear up for our brand new release. The brand new F.U. single, 'The Dark One Of Two', will be released Friday, June 11th. Click for a sample and pre-save / pre-add to your streaming platform here. Taken from the forthcoming EP titled In My Reflection, arriving worldwide June 25th."

In February 2017 Famous Underground decided to release "Corrupted" as a digital 45, which included a cover of Megadeth’s "Peace Sells... But Who's Buying?" since they were already performing the song at their live shows. The idea to meld "Get Up, Stand Up” with this track came to Walsh while he was listening to Bob Marley. He felt the two songs would work well together because of their lyrical points of view.

The tracks were mastered by Harry Hess of HBomb Mastering (Three Days Grace, Monster Truck, Madonna) and mixed by Daniel Tsourounis (Skullfist, Moxy). Both songs are available on most digital platforms.