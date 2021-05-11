FAMOUS UNDERGROUND Guitarist DARREN MICHAEL BOYD Releases Official Video For "Night Of The Neurotoxins"

Famous Underground / Creeping Beauty guitarist Darren Michael Boyd released the official video for his solo single "Night Of The Neurotoxins" on May 9th. Check it out below along with a previously released behind-the-scenes clip.

"Night Of The Neurotoxins" is taken from Boyd's latest instrumental album, Wonders Of The Invisible World, released in late 2020. It is available on streaming platforms and via Bandcamp.

Tracklist:

"Wonders of the Invisible World"

"Earth Pads"

"Night of the Neurotoxins"

"Making a Homunculus"

"Disciplinary Measures"

"Ghost Notes"

"Ice Storm"

"Slithering"

"Arachnochakra"

"The Law of Three"

"Arachnochakra"