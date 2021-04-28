FAMOUS UNDERGROUND Guitarist DARREN MICHAEL BOYD Shares Behind-The-Scenes Footage From Video Shoot For "Night Of The Neurotoxins" Solo Single

Famous Underground / Creeping Beauty guitarist Darren Michael Boyd has revealed the official video for his solo single "Night Of The Neurotoxins" will be unleashed on May 9th. He has shared some behind-the-scenes footage from the shoot, available below.

Boyd: "Filmed on a miserably snowy Canadian day in April of 2021. Enjoy some fascinating trivia about the location of the video shoot, usual DMB chaos, and some guitar show and tell (not just to be a braggart, but for insurance purposes too)."

"Night Of The Neurotoxins" is taken from Boyd's latest instrumental album, Wonders Of The Invisible World, released in late 2020. It is available on streaming platforms and via Bandcamp.

Tracklist:

"Wonders of the Invisible World"

"Earth Pads"

"Night of the Neurotoxins"

"Making a Homunculus"

"Disciplinary Measures"

"Ghost Notes"

"Ice Storm"

"Slithering"

"Arachnochakra"

"The Law of Three"

"Arachnochakra"

Toronto-based Famous Underground, featuring former Slik Toxik frontman Nick Walsh, have checked in with the following update:

"We have some exciting news!! Famous Underground have a brand new EP to be released this June. The EP will feature five new tracks, with the lead off single being 'The Dark One Of Two' dropping in May.

The band will also be performing and filming a live concert for streaming, date to be announced. The concert will showcase songs from the self-titled debut and the upcoming release.

For a limited time we are giving away a free mp3 download of our song 'Necropolis' here. Crank it up!"

Famous Underground has also launched a new online store. Click here to check out the tees, hoodies and other accessories.

In February 2017 Famous Underground decided to release "Corrupted" as a digital 45, which included a cover of Megadeth’s "Peace Sells... But Who's Buying?" since they were already performing the song at their live shows. The idea to meld "Get Up, Stand Up” with this track came to Walsh while he was listening to Bob Marley. He felt the two songs would work well together because of their lyrical points of view.

The tracks were mastered by Harry Hess of HBomb Mastering (Three Days Grace, Monster Truck, Madonna) and mixed by Daniel Tsourounis (Skullfist, Moxy). Both songs are available on most digital platforms.