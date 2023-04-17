Fan-Filmed Video Of JOEY TEMPEST, DEE SNIDER, RONNIE ROMERO And MIKE TRAMP Performing On ROCK MEETS CLASSIC 2023 Tour Available

Postponed in 2021 and 2022 due to the global pandemic, the annual Rock Meets Classic tour kicked off in Passau, Germany on April 13th. It features Joey Tempest (Europe), Dee Snider (Twisted Sister), Mick Box and Bernie Shaw (Uriah Heep), Maggie Reilley (Mike Oldfield), Ronnie Romero (Rainbow) and Mike Tramp (White Lion). They will be backed by The Mat Sinner Band and The RMC Symphony Orchestra.

Fan-filmed video from the second show of the tour in Würzburg, Germany can be viewed below.

The tour schedule is as follows: