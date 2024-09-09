FANS OF THE DARK Launch Music Video For "Meet Me On The Corner"

Fans Of The Dark recently announced the release of their new studio album, Video, out October 11 via Frontiers Music Srl. Today, the band share the official music video for new single, "Meet Me On The Corner". Pre-order the album here, and watch the new clip below:

Video is the third chapter of Swedish act Fans Of The Dark, an exciting new band formed in 2020 by Freddie Allen, drummer and main songwriter, and lead vocalist Alex Falk, when they reconnected a few years after high school, with a vision to create a band which would mix the melodies and the approach of classic and melodic rock.

Their debut album Fans of the Dark, released in 2021, attracted the attention of Frontiers Records and led to the band signing a multi-album deal. Their second album Suburbia was released in 2022, and it was followed by the band’s first live show at Frontiers Rock Fest in Stockholm the same year. By then, they were permanently joined by guitarist Oscar Bromvall and bass player Rickard Gramfors.

After releasing an EP of four cover songs, the band went into writing mode once more, and the result is Video, the band’s third album, one of the most exciting things you'll hear emerging from the fruitful melodic rock in Sweden, showcasing a tight, inventive musical approach with outstanding vocals.

Video tracklisting:

"Meet Me On The Corner"

"Let's Go Rent A Video"

"The Neon Phantom"

"Christine"

"The Wall"

"Find Your Love"

"In The Bay Of Blood"

"Tomorrow Is Another Day"

"The Dagger Of Tunis"

"Savage Streets"

"Let's Go Rent A Video" video:

Lineup:

Alex Falk - Vocals

Oscar Bromvall - Guitar

Rickard Gramfors - Bass

Freddie Allen - Drums

(Photo - Andreas Hillerborg)