FAREWELL TO FEAR Release New Single “If Tomorrow Never Comes”; Announce Polarity Album

U.S. rockers Farewell To Fear have today released their brand-new single “If Tomorrow Never Comes”, available now on all digital platforms via Crusader Records.

A press release states: “‘If Tomorrow Never Comes’ hits home for all of us at one time or another. As we reflect on our lives, we contemplate the choices we have made, the chances we didn’t take and the pain of regret. This hard-hitting anthem is a huge wake up call, we only have one life to live, let’s make it count!

Along with the release of their new single, Farwell To Fear have also announced their third full-length album Polarity is set to be released July 4.

Polarity pulls roots from a variety of rock genres sending the listener on a rollercoaster ride. Heavy, melodic, raw, nostalgic, thrashy, gritty, emotional and angsty are just a few of the words that could be used to describe this album.

“The gloves came off when we started writing Polarity, no rules, no formula. We wrote what we felt and what moved us in the moment. Lyrically, the album draws on many emotions and feelings that we all have shared over the last crazy few years, and as true to form, a message of positivity and hope in the darkest of times." - Farwell To Fear

Preorder/save Polarity here.

Tracklisting:

“Powertrip”

“Brainwashed”

“Played Again”

“If Tomorrow Never Comes”

“Weight Of The World”

“Fall In Line”

“Forgive It All”

“Falling”

“Crash And Burn”

“Surprise! You’re Dead!” (Faith No More cover)

“If Tomorrow Never Comes”: