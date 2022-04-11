FAREWELL TO FEAR Release New Single "Played Again"

U.S. rockers Farewell To Fear have returned to the scene armed with two cracking new singles, "Brainwashed" and "Falling", their first new material in over 12 months. Farewell To Fear are set to reignite the active rock market in 2022 with plenty of live shows and festival dates locked in.

The third single at bat from Farewell To Fear is rightfully titled "Played Again", a track which takes the angst and experience of feeling used and channels it into a fist pumping anthem. Available now on all digital platforms, crank this one and feel empowered!

Farewell To Fear was born out of the huge black hole that mainstream rock radio left during the absence of super rock stars like Metallica, Alice In Chains and Soundgarden. The band revisits an era with big rock riffs, big choruses and huge anthems for a new generation of rockers.

Their first full-length album New Blood, produced by Brett Hestla (Creed, Dark New Day), generated an incredible three singles on Sirius XM’s Octane channel, a rare feat for an unknown band. As well as landing them at #1 on Amazon’s Hot New Rock Singles chart and #8 on iTunes Rock chart, their debut album also earned them direct support from Howard Stern, including the rarest of moments on Stern’s show… airing an entire song as opposed to the normal 20 second snippet he usually shares. That track, a cover of Rihanna's "Diamonds", recently eclipsed 2.5 million streams on Spotify.

Inspired by the overwhelming success of New Blood, Farewell To Fear released the Legacy EP, allowing them to seamlessly merge their skills and styles together to create heavy rock songs that deliver a strong punch to the gut, while staying melodic and delivering impactful lyrics hitting all ranges and octaves.

Shortly following Legacy, the band released their Voices album. Voices was produced by Damien Starkey (Burn Season, Puddle Of Mudd) and elevated the bands' sound to a new level. Expect no stone unturned with this album! The single "Underneath My Skin" sent a powerful sucker-punch with its message of love and obsession. It moves as an emotional gut-wrenching song that will inspire the devil within.

The band wasted no time spreading their new sound with the masses at various rock festivals, touring with artists such as Fozzy, Like A Storm, Palisades and Flaw throughout North America, including joining Chris Jericho/Fozzy and friends performing on the Rockin and Wrestling Rager at Sea cruise.

Staying true to form, Farewell To Fear immediately went back into the studio amidst the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic to release the ever-timely single "I Won't Be Your Tragedy", which eclipsed over 100,000 streams on Spotify in three months.

Farewell To Fear is set for an explosive 2022 and has already been invited to perform at the Rebel Rock Festival in Orlando, with Five Finger Death Punch, Limp Bizkit, I Prevail, Sevendust and many more!