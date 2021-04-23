FARGO To Release Strangers D'Amour Album In June; Artwork And Tracklisting Revealed

We all know that experience is one of the most valuable resources of an artist. That irreplaceable talent of distinguishing the significant from the insignificant and always operating with perfect timing rather than being guided by nervous impatience easily balances out youthful enthusiasm and a penchant for experimentation.

Hanover rock act Fargo, comprising founder and bassist ´Fargopedda` Knorn, vocalist/guitarist Peter Ladwig, who joined the fold a little later, and drummer Nikolas Fritz (Mob Rules), has that experience and has once again deployed it: Three years after their comeback album Constellation (2018), June 25 will see the arrival of the group’s new (sixth) album, Strangers D'Amour, proving that the band’s name has long become a trademark in its own right.

A trademark with a few innovations, that is: True to the motto “reduce to the max”, Strangers D'Amour presents Fargo as a trio. The essence of Fargo, consisting of Knorn, Ladwig and Fritz, had already featured on Constellation and has now recorded eleven new songs in spring 2021, composed by Peter Ladwig and – with two exceptions – written by Peter Knorn.

“Compared to Constellation, Strangers D'Amour sounds even more mature and rounded, with our typically driving beats and lots of melodious chorus parts, but also with a few little surprises thrown in,” Knorn explains. “‘Gimme That Bone’ and ‘Why Don´t You’ have Ladwig play a Hammond organ and Fender Rhodes, as well as his guitar. And few previous Fargo recordings match the speed of ‘Rain Of Champagne’!”

Strangers D'Amour is complemented by its cover artwork featuring the three band members’ faces in a jungle guise, as if they’d just sprung from a primeval forest. Says Knorn: “The front cover stands for the wild and primal in all of us. Or the animalistic element, perhaps the ability to see into the future. To recognise these elements and to live in harmony with them, that’s what we wanted to convey with the album title.”

Strangers D'Amour will be released through SPV/Steamhammer on June 25 as CD digipak, LP in black vinyl and digital. There will also be an exclusive CD/LP bundle with a T-Shirt only available at the Steamhammer shop.

Tracklisting:

"Rain Of Champagne"

"Gimme That Bone"

"Closer To The Sun"

"Time"

"Mary Says"

"Law Of The Jungle"

"Homesick"

"Dear Miss Donna Vetter"

"No Reason To Cry"

"Car Expert"

"Why Don’t You"