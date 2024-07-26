Fashion Gone Mad: OZZY OSBOURNE's Craziest Stage Looks; Video

Ozzy Osbourne and Billy Morrison have released the latest episode of "The Madhouse Chronicles". Watch below.

Description: Join Ozzy Osbourne and Billy Morrison in this episode of The Madhouse Chronicles as they dive into the evolution of fashion over the years. From David Bowie's controversial album cover to the glam rock era's spandex to punk and hair metal styles, they reminisce about iconic fashion moments and personal experiences. Featuring clips of Vivienne Westwood, discussions about the influence of musicians like Alice Cooper and Slipknot, and hilarious anecdotes on personal style from the 60s to now. Don't miss the rapid-fire questions on fashion preferences and discover the story behind some of Ozzy's most memorable looks."