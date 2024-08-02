FASTER PUSSYCAT About To Embark Upon Tour '24 Part Two
August 2, 2024, 34 minutes ago
Later this month, Faster Pussycat will hit the road Stateside on Tour '24 Part Two.
The 13-date run will see Taime Downe and co. playing festivals and headline shows, as well as gigs with Tom Keifer and Enuff Z’Nuff. The confirmed routing is as follows:
August
16 - Northwoods Rock Rally - Glen Flora, WI +
17 - The District - Rockford, IL
18 - The Annex - Madison, WI
21 - Eclectic Room - Angola, IN
22 - Brown County Theater - Nashville, IN ^
23 - Reggie’s - Chicago, IL
24 - King Of Clubs - Columbus, OH
25 - Mountain Music Festival - Gatlinburg, TN +
27 - Lefty’s - Des Moines, IA
28 - Voodoo Lounge - Kansas City, MO
29 - Rocklahoma - Pryor, OK +
30 - Waiting Room - Omaha, NE
31 - Double Z - Cedar Rapids, IA €
^ = With Tom Keifer
+ = Festival
€ = With Enuff Z’Nuff
VIP Packages are available here.