FASTER PUSSYCAT About To Embark Upon Tour '24 Part Two

Later this month, Faster Pussycat will hit the road Stateside on Tour '24 Part Two.

The 13-date run will see Taime Downe and co. playing festivals and headline shows, as well as gigs with Tom Keifer and Enuff Z’Nuff. The confirmed routing is as follows:

August

16 - Northwoods Rock Rally - Glen Flora, WI +

17 - The District - Rockford, IL

18 - The Annex - Madison, WI

21 - Eclectic Room - Angola, IN

22 - Brown County Theater - Nashville, IN ^

23 - Reggie’s - Chicago, IL

24 - King Of Clubs - Columbus, OH

25 - Mountain Music Festival - Gatlinburg, TN +

27 - Lefty’s - Des Moines, IA

28 - Voodoo Lounge - Kansas City, MO

29 - Rocklahoma - Pryor, OK +

30 - Waiting Room - Omaha, NE

31 - Double Z - Cedar Rapids, IA €

^ = With Tom Keifer

+ = Festival

€ = With Enuff Z’Nuff

VIP Packages are available here.