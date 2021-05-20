FASTER PUSSYCAT Covers "Pirate Love" By JOHNNY THUNDERS

For years Faster Pussycat's aggressive touring schedule made it difficult for them to get into the studio to work on new material. When the Covid pandemic hit, and there were no live shows for the foreseeable future, the band immediate shifted gears and entered the studio.

The new single “NOLA” is a song inspired by the fabulous city of New Orleans, a city that fronman Taime Downe holds dear to his heart. When the band started working on making new music for a release “NOLA” was the obvious choice to lead with. Downe and guitarist Sam Bam Koltun began working together in the studio, tracking guitars on what would be the first new song from the band since 2006’s “The Power And The Glory Hole”.

The B-Side of the single is “Pirate Love” a cover of the Johnny Thunders & The Heartbreakers song, which was goes back to Faster Pussycat's club days, also inspired by the New Orleans theme, as Thunders passed away in New Orleans in 1991, and has had a major influence on Downe and the whole band.

The single will be released on May 21st in two formats - Digital and a 7” vinyl single. Digital will be available through Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon etc. The vinyl will be available exclusively via the band’s website: fasterpussycat.com.

To celebrate the release, Faster Pussycat and Enuff Z' Nuff are pairing up and coming Straight Outta Quarantine throughout North America – showing all the warts, scars and tattoos that only a package like this can, which have only grown deeper over the past year...

Featuring the MTV smash hits "House Of Pain", "New Thing", "Bathroom Wall" and "Fly High Michelle", the Straight Outta Quarantine tour, (which has been booked and routed with careful consideration of each venue's Covid regulations and the safety of all involved) is without question going to be one of the most long overdue rock and roll parties of our lifetime. Dates are as follows:

June

18 - Fremont Street Country Club - Las Vegas, NV *

19 - Leatherheads - Salt Lake City, UT *

24 - Edith Lucielle's - Cedar Rapids, IA

25 - The Scene Rock Bar - Kansas City, MO

26 - Diamond Music Hall - St. Peters, MO

27 - The Arcada Theatre - St. Charles, IL

29 - Live At 1175 - Kansasville, WI

30 - Phat Heads II - Green Bay, WI

July

1 - Hobart Art Theatre - Hobart, IN *

2 - Diesel Concert Theatre - Chesterfield, MI

3 - Big Indian Drive-In - Irving, NY

4 - M3 Festival - Columbia, MD

5 - The Vault - New Bedford, MA

6 - Reverb - Reading, PA

7 - Jergel's Rhythm Grille - Warrendale, PA

8 - Peecox - Erlanger, KY *

10 - King Of Clubs - Columbus, OH

11 - Thelma's Sport Nook - Sharpsville, PA

14 - Tally Ho Theatre - Leesburg, VA

16 - Amos Southend Music Hall - Charlotte, NC

17 - 37 Main Street - Buford, GA

18 - Hal & Mal's - Jackson, MS

19 - Drew & Willies Sports Bar - Denham Springs, LA

21 - The Rail Club - Fort Worth, TX

23 - Sunshine Studios Live - Colorado Springs, CO

24 - The Venue - Denver, CO

27 - Diamond Ballroom - Oklahoma City, OK

29 - Cooters - Eagle Pass, TX

30 - Sam's Burger Joint - San Antonio, TX

31 - Warehouse Live - Houston, TX

(* denotes Faster Pussycat only)