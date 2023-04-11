FASTEST LAND ANIMAL Issue Music Video For THE POLICE Cover “Next To You”; Tour With TESLA Begins April 18

Today, rock juggernaut Fastest Land Animal (FLA) have released the explosive music video for their punk rock influenced cover of The Police classic “Next To You.” The innovative video kicks off with band members Screamin’ Jack Novak, Alfonse Castillo, and Shark Samuels performing in their own respective spaces before ultimately coming together for a grand finale. No strangers to DIY, FLA took making the video into their own hands to create something that is true to who they are as a group – gritty, occasionally off-kilter, and determined to rock.

Later this month FLA will jump on the road joining the legendary Tesla on their “Time to Rock Tour 2023.” No strangers to the stage, the band will be playing tracks off their latest album, East Coast, West Coast, In Between, the way it was meant to be heard – live, fast, and loud.

Tickets for the Time To Rock Tour 2023 are now on sale here.

Tour dates with Tesla:

April

18 - Detroit, MI - MotorCity Casino Hotel

19 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live @ 20 Monroe

25 - Williamsport, PA - Community Arts Center

26 - Cincinnati, OH - Andrew J Brady Music Center

May

5 - Lake Buena Vista, FL - House of Blues Orlando

6 - Lake Buena Vista, FL - House of Blues Orlando

Fastest Land Animal (FLA) is an energetic punk rock band consisting of native New Yorkers, Screamin’ Jack Novak [vocals, guitar, synths] aka John Cusimano, Alfonse Castillo [guitar, bass] aka Jonny Blaze and Shark Samuels [drums] aka Andrew Meskin. Formed during the worldwide shutdown, FLA took recording into their own hands, writing and laying down tracks from their respective homes before releasing their self-titled debut in 2021. Their fresh approach to punk rock and innovative music videos have gained them a strong social media following as well as multiple videos with over one million views and touring slots with bands such as Tesla.