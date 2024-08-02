FATE To Release Reconnect ‘N Ignite Album In October; "Around The Sun" Single And Video Out Now

Legendary Danish band, Fate, announce their new studio album, Reconnect ‘N Ignite, scheduled for release on October 18 via Frontiers Music Srl. The first single and video, "Around The Sun", is out now and is available on all streaming platforms.

Watch the official video for "Around The Sun" below, and pre-order Reconnect ‘N Ignite here.

Guitarist Torben Enevoldsen expresses his excitement for the new album: "We are very much looking forward to Reconnect 'N Ignite, and can't wait for everyone to hear the new songs. We are all very excited about the new material and are anxious to present it to our fans, old and new ones alike!"

Describing the first single, Torben continues, "'Around The Sun' is a song that we are all very proud of. The song can be interpreted in many ways, but is basically about how quickly time goes by and how fleeting every moment can be. If there's a moral to it, it would probably be to seize the day."

Originally formed in late '84 in Copenhagen by Hank Sherman following his departure from Mercyful Fate, the band got their first record deal with the Danish EMI, releasing their self-titled debut album in 1985.

1988 saw the first line-up change in the history of Fate, as Hank Sherman left the combo and the band entered a difficult period of their career, until the release of Scratch N Sniff, in 1990, when the guys returned to their initial strongest sound and becoming a more mature band, this also thanks to the new powerhouse singer Peer Johansson.

Peer's powerful voice was the major addition to the sound of the band and his input on Scratch N Sniff was tremendous. After several tours in 1990/91, Fate was joined by a new guitarist: the talented Søren Hoff and they started to record new demos before to split up.

In 2006 Fate released V, after getting together to perform at the prestigious Deep Impact Festival in Germany in 2005. The band got so many good responses from fans and media that they decided to continue.

In the beginning of 2011 Danish guitar hero Torben Enevoldsen (Section A/ Fatal Force) replaced Søren Hoff, and the band recorded Ghost From The Past and later in 2013 If Not For The Devil.

V, Ghost From The Past and If Not For The Devil were reissued digitally last December, including four previously unreleased bonus tracks.

Reconnect ‘N Ignite sees the band in a state of grace, with a brilliant guitar work from Torben, a tight rhythm section, classy synth arrangements and the amazing Peer’s voice, that once again shows his incredible talent. Songs like "Reason For Everything" will be stuck into the fans’ head for a long time.

Reconnect ‘N Ignite tracklisting:

"Around The Sun"

"Reason For Everything"

"This Won’t Last"

"I’m On Fire"

"Running"

"Hold On"

"Nowhere To Run"

"When It’s Over"

"Children Of A Lesser God"

"Feel The Burn"

"Under The Gun"

"Around The Sun" video:

Lineup:

Patrik Törnblom - Keyboards

Torben Enevoldsen - Guitars

Peter Steincke - Bass

Peer Johansson - Vocals

Søren Ryan – Drums