FATES WARNING - Destination Onward: The Story Of Fates Warning Book To Arrive In July

Author Jeff Wagner's new book, Destination Onward: The Story Of Fates Warning, is now available for pre-order here.

A message states: "Please note that the first 400 pre-order customers will receive an author-signed copy and Fates logo sticker sheet. Books will ship in early/mid July - we will keep you posted on that, but we are on track for the July 15 publishing date, so you can order with confidence.



Description: Fates Warning’s compelling 13-album discography, from debut Night On Brocken to final album Long Day Good Night, is the very essence of progressive heavy metal music. Founded in 1983 in Connecticut by five ambitious youngsters, the band matured, evolved and shifted through one of the most fascinating evolutions in the genre. Their music remains an inspiration to legions of fans worldwide, and now their story is detailed throughout Destination Onward.

Researched with the cooperation of every band member past and present, author and longtime Fates devotee Jeff Wagner guides the reader through artistic triumphs, lineup fluctuations, commercial breakthroughs and music industry tribulations. This is a celebration, a love letter, and an honest appraisal of the many ups and downs throughout Fates Warning’s formidable 40-year history.

- 400 pages

- 232 images (56 color, 176 b&w)

- 53 footnotes

- 2 French Flaps