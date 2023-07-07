FATES WARNING – Metal Blade Reissues Disconnected, FWX On Vinyl

Metal Blade has reissued two classic albums from progressive metal act Fates Warning.

Disconnected, which was originally released in 2000 and FWX, which was originally released in 2004, have both been remastered for these reissues by Alan Douches and contain additional bonus tracks. Each album is available on CD, digitally, on all streaming platforms, and as a double LP in different variants, which can be seen and ordered at metalblade.com.

Disconnected tracklisting:

“Disconnected Part 1”

“One”

“So”

“Pieces Of Me”

“Something From Nothing”

“Still Remains”

“Disconnected Part 2”

“Someone / Everything (One Demo)”

“It’s Over (Shutdown Demo)”

“Under The Milky Way” (The Church cover)

FWX tracklisting:

“Left Here”

“Simple Human”

“River Wide Ocean Deep”

“Another Perfect Day”

“Heal Me”

“Sequence #7”

“Crawl”

“A Handful Of Doubt”

“Stranger (With A Familiar Face)”

“Wish”

“Simple Human” (Bobby Jarzombek drum demo 2004)

“Another Perfect Day” (Bobby Jarzombek drum demo 2004)

“Wish” (Hideous Mix 2023)

“One”:

“Another Perfect Day”: