FATES WARNING Release Guitar Playthrough Video "Shuttered World" (Instrumental)

Fates Warning recently released a guitar playthrough video for "Shuttered World", a track from the band's Long Day Good Night album, released in 2020 via Metal Blade Records. Today, the band release another playthrough for the song, which sees Jim Matheos play along to the instrumental version. Watch both clips below:

Long Day Good Night can be ordered here .

Long Day Good Night tracklisting:

"The Destination Onward"

"Shuttered World"

"Alone We Walk"

"Now Comes The Rain"

"The Way Home"

"Under The Sun"

"Scars"

"Begin Again"

"When Snow Falls"

"Liar"

"Glass Houses"

"The Longest Shadow Of The Day"

"The Last Song"

"Scars":