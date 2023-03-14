FATES WARNING Release "Shuttered World" Guitar Playthrough Video

Fates Warning have released a guitar playthrough video for "Shuttered World", a track from the band's Long Day Good Night album, released in 2020 via Metal Blade Records.

Says the band: "From our 2020 album Long Day Good Night, check out our own Jim Matheos in the official guitar playthrough for 'Shuttered World', also featuring a solo from Mike Abdow." 🤘

Long Day Good Night can be ordered here .

Long Day Good Night tracklisting:

"The Destination Onward"

"Shuttered World"

"Alone We Walk"

"Now Comes The Rain"

"The Way Home"

"Under The Sun"

"Scars"

"Begin Again"

"When Snow Falls"

"Liar"

"Glass Houses"

"The Longest Shadow Of The Day"

"The Last Song"

