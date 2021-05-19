FATES WARNING's BOBBY JARZOMBEK Now Playing Drums For Legendary Country Artist GEORGE STRAIT - "I Am So Glad To Be Here!"
Drummer Bobby Jarzombek (Fates Warning, Sebastian Bach) has announced that he is now playing for country artist, George Strait.
Says Bobby: "I’m very proud to announce that I am now playing drums for the legendary country music artist George Strait. As the newest member of his ‘Ace In The Hole’ band, last Saturday we played a private event in Austin, TX and everything was awesome! I am so glad to be here! Really looking forward to the future with George and the guys!"