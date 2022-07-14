FEAR FACTORY Announce New Remix Album, Recoded; Features Remixes From Aggression Continuum

Extreme industrial metal pioneers, Fear Factory, released their tenth studio album, Aggression Continuum, in June 2021 via Nuclear Blast. Now, the band have announced that they will be releasing a full-length album of remixes from Aggression Continuum, entitled Recoded. This is the band's first remix album since 1997’s Remanufacture.

The first single will surface on September 2, and the album will be released on October 28m closer to the bands 32nd anniversary on October 30.

Tracklisting:

"Adapt Or Die" - Intro Narrative By Jake Stern, Sound FX By Zardonic

"Hatred Will Prevail" - Monolith Remix By Rhys Fulber

"Disobey" - Disruptor Remix By Zardonic

"I Am The Nightrider "- Fuel Injected Suicide Machine Remix By Dualized/Zardonic

"Path To Salvation" - Purity Remix By Rhys Fulber

"Worthless" - End of Line Remix By Zardonic

"Empires Fall" - Collapse Remix By Tyrant Of Death

"System Assassin" - Aggression Continuum Remix By Rhys Fulber

"Hypocrisy Of Faith" - Manufactured Hope Remix By Rob GEE

"This Is My Life" - Cognitive Dissonance Remix By Zardonic

"Recoded" - Recode Remix By Blush Response

Limited edition vinyl contains two bonus tracks:

"Turbo Factory" - End Of Line Remix by Turboslash

"Break Off" - Disruptor Remix by Rhys Fulber

- Artwork by Anthony Clarkson

- Final mixing and Mastering by Damien Rainaud

- Produced by Dino Cazares