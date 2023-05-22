FEAR FACTORY Announces 2023 European Tour With BUTCHER BABIES, IGNEA

May 22, 2023, an hour ago

FEAR FACTORY Announces 2023 European Tour With BUTCHER BABIES, IGNEA

Industrial metal pioneers, Fear Factory - currently comprised of new vocalist Milo Silvestro, founding guitarist Dino Cazares, bassist Tony Campos, and drummer Mike Heller - will be lighting up stages across The UK and Europe throughout October, November, and December 2023. 

Opening for Fear Factory on the 44-date Disruptour will be Butcher Babies and Ignea. This marks the first time FF have toured The UK and Europe since 2016. Confirmed dates are as listed:

October
27 - Nottingham, England - Rock City
28 - Wolverhampton, England - KK's Steel Mill
29 - Glasgow, Scotland - Garage
30 - Belfast, Northern Ireland - Limelight
31 - Dublin, Ireland - Academy

November
2 - Manchester, England - Academy 2
3 - London, England - Electric Ballroom
4 - Bristol, England - SWX
6 - Lille, France - Le Splendid
7 - Paris, France - L'élysée Montmartre
8 - Clermont Ferrand, France - La Cooperative
9 - Toulouse, France - Metronum
10 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 2
11 - Madrid, Spain - La Sala
12 - Lisbon, Portugal - Lav
14 - Bordeaux, France - Le Rocher Palmer
15 - Grenoble, France - L'ilyade
16 - Milan, Italy - Santeria
17 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Les Docks
18 - Zurich, Switzerland - Dynamo
19 - Treviso, Italy - New Age
21 - Graz, Austria - PPC
22 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra
23 - Vienna, Austria - Simm City
24 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Halle
25 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp
26 - Strasbourg, France - La Laiterie
28 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA Longhorn
29 - Esch-Sur-Alzette, Luxembourg - Rockhal
30 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix

December
1 - Amsterdam, Holland - Melkweg
2 - Cologne, Germany - Live Music Hall
3 - Berlin, Germany - Columbia Theater
5 - Prague, Czech Republic - Meet Factory
6 - Warsaw, Poland - Proxima
7 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle
9 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset
10 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Valand
11 - Oslo, Norway - Vulkan Arena
12 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset Klubben
14 - Tampere, Finland - Olympia
15 - Tallinn, Estonia - Helitehas
16 - Helsinki, Finland - Tavastia

Tickets for all shows go on sale at 10am on May 24th at FearFactory.com.

(Photo - Stephanie Cabral)

 



