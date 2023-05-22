FEAR FACTORY Announces 2023 European Tour With BUTCHER BABIES, IGNEA

Industrial metal pioneers, Fear Factory - currently comprised of new vocalist Milo Silvestro, founding guitarist Dino Cazares, bassist Tony Campos, and drummer Mike Heller - will be lighting up stages across The UK and Europe throughout October, November, and December 2023.

Opening for Fear Factory on the 44-date Disruptour will be Butcher Babies and Ignea. This marks the first time FF have toured The UK and Europe since 2016. Confirmed dates are as listed:

October

27 - Nottingham, England - Rock City

28 - Wolverhampton, England - KK's Steel Mill

29 - Glasgow, Scotland - Garage

30 - Belfast, Northern Ireland - Limelight

31 - Dublin, Ireland - Academy

November

2 - Manchester, England - Academy 2

3 - London, England - Electric Ballroom

4 - Bristol, England - SWX

6 - Lille, France - Le Splendid

7 - Paris, France - L'élysée Montmartre

8 - Clermont Ferrand, France - La Cooperative

9 - Toulouse, France - Metronum

10 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 2

11 - Madrid, Spain - La Sala

12 - Lisbon, Portugal - Lav

14 - Bordeaux, France - Le Rocher Palmer

15 - Grenoble, France - L'ilyade

16 - Milan, Italy - Santeria

17 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Les Docks

18 - Zurich, Switzerland - Dynamo

19 - Treviso, Italy - New Age

21 - Graz, Austria - PPC

22 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

23 - Vienna, Austria - Simm City

24 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Halle

25 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp

26 - Strasbourg, France - La Laiterie

28 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA Longhorn

29 - Esch-Sur-Alzette, Luxembourg - Rockhal

30 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix

December

1 - Amsterdam, Holland - Melkweg

2 - Cologne, Germany - Live Music Hall

3 - Berlin, Germany - Columbia Theater

5 - Prague, Czech Republic - Meet Factory

6 - Warsaw, Poland - Proxima

7 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle

9 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset

10 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Valand

11 - Oslo, Norway - Vulkan Arena

12 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset Klubben

14 - Tampere, Finland - Olympia

15 - Tallinn, Estonia - Helitehas

16 - Helsinki, Finland - Tavastia

Tickets for all shows go on sale at 10am on May 24th at FearFactory.com.

(Photo - Stephanie Cabral)