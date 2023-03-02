FEAR FACTORY - Fan-Filmed Video From First Show With New Vocalist MILO SILVESTRO Streaming

Industrial metal pioneers, Fear Factory, recently revealed they have selected Milo Silvestro to take the reins as vocalist for the band's next era. Watch the reveal documentary below.

Fear Factory's Dino Cazares comments, "It’s time to introduce the world to our new vocalist. The search was long and meticulous, but I know for sure we got the right guy. It is a big week for us in Fear Factory as we make our final preparations for our return to the live stage touring across the US, beginning February 25th on the 'Rise Of The Machine' tour. We can’t wait to get out on the road and start kicking some ass. 'The Machine Will Rise'."

Milo Silvestro states, "This is a huge opportunity for me. I've been a fan of the band for many years and it feels very surreal but I’m excited to be part of it. I know I have some massive shoes to fill but I'm here to do it in the best way possible and give justice to the vocal legacy of this legendary band."

On February 27th, Fear Factory played their first show with Silvestro up front as support for Static X. Check out fan-filmed video below.

The setlist was as follows:

"Recode"

"Shock"

"Edgecrusher"

"Disruptor"

"Dielectric"

"Powershifter"

"What Will Become?"

"Archetype"

"Demanufacture"

"Replica"

Tour dates:

March

2 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

3 - Boise, ID - Revolution Concert Hall

4 - Reno, NV - Virginia Street Brewhouse

5 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

7 - Phoenix, AZ - Van Buren

8 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theater *

9 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom *

10 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues *

11 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theater *

12 - Houston, TX - House of Blues *

14 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theater *

15 - Orlando, FL - Plaza Live *

16 - Charlotte, NC - Underground (Sold Out) *

17 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage (Sold Out) *

18 - Philly, PA - Theater of the Living Arts (Sold Out) *

19 - NYC, NY - Irving Plaza *

21 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live *

22 - New Haven, CT - Toad's *

23 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS *

24 - Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall *

25 - Detroit, MI - St Andrews Hall (Sold Out) *

26 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues #

28 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian #

29 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts #

30 - Columbus, OH - The King of Clubs #

31 - Ft Wayne, IN - The Clyde *

April

1 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave *

2 - Green Bay, WI - Epic Event Center*

4 - Grand Rapids, MI - Intersection *

5 - St Louis, MO - Del Mar Hall #

6 - Indy, IN - The Vogue #

7 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues #

8 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis #

9 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theater #

11 - Denver, CO - The Summit #

13 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues#

14 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues #

15 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco Theater (Sold Out) #

* Featuring special guest Mushroomhead

# Featuring special guest Twiztid

Other live dates:

May

5 - Los Angeles, CA - Whisky A Go Go

(Photo - Stephanie Cabral)