FEAR FACTORY Guitarist DINO CAZARES Confirms He Has Recruited ONCE HUMAN Vocalist LAUREN HART As New Singer For DIVINE HERESY

On August 1st, Fear Factory guitarist Dino Cazares announced that he has recruited Once Human vocalist Lauren Hart as the new voice for his side project, Divine Heresy.

Cazares: "I'm almost ready to write some new material w/ singer Lauren Hart. I will be handling all guitar and bass. I currently do not have a drummer or bassist for live or possible tracking, so any professional musicians in the USA interested let me know.

Let me be clear about this: I will not be using any former members. With that being said R.I.P. Joe Payne, one of the best bassist/guitarists.

We are currently record company free so all of this will be supported out of our own pockets.

P.S.: This does not take away from any other things that I’m currently working on."

A few days earlier, Cazares posted a clip of Hart singing Divine Heresy's "Failed Creation". Check it out below.



