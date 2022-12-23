FEAR FACTORY Guitarist DINO CAZARES Talks Touring In Today's Economy - "People Have This Misconception, Just Because You're On The Road You're Making Big Bucks"

Guesting on the Vulgar Disply Of Podcast - powered by The Barn Media Group - Fear Factory guitarist / leader Dino Cazares opened up about the difficulties of touring in today's economy.

Cazares: "So much has changed in those couple of years, because look how much the economy has gotten really, really over the top with gas and even availability on certain things, even drivers; just getting a driver, it's hard. People really don't understand the cost that goes into doing these tours. Everything affects you, whether it's venues taking a big cut of the merch sales to insane diesel and gas prices. A lot of people don't realize that these buses take diesel, and diesel is more expensive than gas. So that adds up, when you're spending eight hundred to a thousand dollars just to fill up a tank of a bus. People don't realize the cost of all that. So it's getting harder and harder.

Speaking in the third person, if it's hard for that person to pay rent or to buy food, imagine what it's like for us to be out there touring. People have this misconception, just because you're on the road, you're making big bucks and you're a rich guy. We are affected by it just as much as they are; as a matter of fact worse, because we have more overhead."

Fear Factory recently released their new album, Recoded, via Nuclear Blast. Like the innovative one-two punch of Demanufacture and Remanufacture, Recoded brilliantly reimagines the songs from 2021’s landmark Aggression Continuum with diverse ferocity.

The remixes stand as a mesmerizing counterpart to the band’s tenth album. Produced by co-founder, songwriter, and guitarist Dino Cazares and mixed/mastered by Damien Rainaud (Dragonforce, Once Human), Recoded boasts new interpretations of Aggression Continuum songs. Recoded features long-time collaborator Rhys Fulber, Zardonic, Tyrant Of Death, Rob GEE, BLUSH_RESPONSE, and Dualized. The album is the fourth Fear Factory album with artwork by Anthony Clarkson.

Recoded is available in the following formats:

- CD Jewel

- LP *All vinyl formats arrive on February 10, 2023*

* Blue Swirl (Ltd. to 300)

* Pink Swirl (Ltd. to 2000)

* Transparent Red Rainbow Splatter Vinyl (Ltd to 1,500; NB EU Exclusive)

- T-Shirt

- CD Jewel + T-Shirt Bundle

Order and save the remix album here.

Tracklisting:

"Adapt Or Die" - Intro Narrative By Jake Stern, Sound FX By Zardonic

"Hatred Will Prevail" - Monolith Remix By Rhys Fulber

"Disobey" - Disruptor Remix By Zardonic

"I Am The Nightrider "- Fuel Injected Suicide Machine Remix By Dualized/Zardonic

"Path To Salvation" - Purity Remix By Rhys Fulber

"Worthless" - End of Line Remix By Zardonic

"Empires Fall" - Collapse Remix By Tyrant Of Death

"System Assassin" - Aggression Continuum Remix By Rhys Fulber

"Hypocrisy Of Faith" - Manufactured Hope Remix By Rob GEE

"This Is My Life" - Cognitive Dissonance Remix By Zardonic

"Recoded" - Recode Remix By Blush Response

Limited edition vinyl contains two bonus tracks:

"Turbo Factory" - End Of Line Remix by Turboslash

"Break Off" - Disruptor Remix by Rhys Fulber

"Disobey" - Disruptor Remix By Zardonic video:

"Hatred Will Prevail" ( Monolith Remix By Rhys Fulber)